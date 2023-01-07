New edition of work on Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi released in Tiruvannamalai

January 07, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

A new edition of its earlier work on Bhagavan Sri Ramana Maharshi, Who am I, Bhagavan Sri Ramana, 1879-1950, published by The Hindu Group of Publications, was launched at Sri Ramanasramam, Tiruvannamalai, on Saturday, , coinciding with the 143rd jayanthi of Bhagwan Shri Ramana Maharshi. The priest placed the book in the sanctum.

The launch of the new edition coincides with the centenary of Sri Ramanasramam, Tiruvannamalai, which came into existence on December 28, 1922. The Ramanasramam’s centenary celebrations, which began last month (December), will continue up to December 28, 2023.

The first copy of the new edition was released by Sridhar Arnala, vice-president (sales and distribution), The Hindu Group, in the presence of V. Jayaraman, vice-president (Human Resources), The Hindu Group, and R. Srinivasan, Head, Magazines and Special Publications, The Hindu Group. The first copy of the book was received by Venket S. Ramanan, president of the Ashram, and Sivadas Krishnan, the Ashram’s secretary.

The 192-page-book includes stories and photographs. It features a story on the history of the 100 years of the Ashram, its austere beginnings, its struggle to stabilise itself after Bhagavan Ramana Maharshi attained mahanirvana on April 14, 1950 and how it attractsRamana’s devotees from all over the world today.

The cover price of the book is ₹699.

Ramana Maharshi’s primary work called Upadesa Saram in Tamil, which has been translated into English, has been published. The earlier edition was launched on March 20, 2020. It has been retained with the life history of Ramana, his “death experience” at the age of 16, how he raised the question of self-enquiry, how he left his home in Madurai at the age of 16, reached Tiruvannamalai and how he never left the temple town for the next 54 years but the world came to him. There are other stories that include interviews with music composer Ilayaraja, Ramana Maharshi’s committed devotees, sketches on several seekers, the Ashram’s Veda Patasala, the Arunachaleswara temple and the efficacy of Girivalam.