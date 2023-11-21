New Eastern Regional Commander of Coast Guard takes charge

November 21, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Inspector General Donny Michael assumed office as the Coast Guard’s Eastern Regional Commander, replacing Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola during a ceremonial parade held at the Coast Guard Air Station, Chennai, on Tuesday. Mr. Badola will be taking charge as Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) at the Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi. Mr. Michael, a graduate of Loyola College, joined Indian Coast Guard in July 1990. He was awarded the Coast Guard Gallantry Medal for his brave display of leadership in saving a burning merchant vessel near Mumbai in September 2012. He has commanded ICGS Ahalyabai, ICGS Savitribai Phule, ICGS Samudra Prahari, and ICGS Sarang.

