‘New district will improve service delivery mechanism’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said a long-pending demand of the residents of Kallakurichi had attained fruition with the creation of a new district with Kallakurichi as its headquarters.

The new district will improve the delivery mechanism of the government machinery and make administration more responsive to the growing needs of the people, he said.

The CM announced a 23-km-long Outer Ring Road to link the peripheral areas with Kallakurichi, the establishment of a Government Arts and Science College in Rishivandhiyam, the upgrading of the Ulundurpet General Hospital and the construction of check dams across Gedilam and Sankarabarani rivers.

Mr. Palaniswami laid the foundation for new buildings for line departments, to be constructed at a cost of ₹194.81 crore, inaugurated projects worth ₹24.77 crore and distributed welfare measures worth ₹23.58 crore to 5,873 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the function, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam accused the DMK of having failed to implement any welfare scheme during its time in government, and said all the announcements made by the DMK remained on paper. On the other hand, the AIADMK had been implementing people-centric welfare schemes, he added.

Mr. Panneerselvam said Mr. Stalin could never become the Chief Minister of the State. The people were with the AIADMK, which was a cadre-based party. This was evident from the party’s massive victories in the recent bypolls to the Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies, he added.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam and Kallakurichi Collector Kiran Gurralla were present on the occasion.

Indirect elections

On the government’s decision to change the system of election of chiefs of urban local bodies from direct to indirect, Mr. Palaniswami said it was indeed a “sorry spectacle” that the DMK was objecting to the move. Indirect elections were held when the DMK was in power in 2006. But now, the party was opposed to it, he noted.

The Chief Minister said the DMK leader had been engaging in “misleading and false” campaigns against the ruling AIADMK, but “we are measuring up to the expectations of the people”.