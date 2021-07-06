Tamil Nadu

New Director of Distance Education appointed at Annamalai University

Annamalai University has appointed R. Singaravel as the new Director of Distance Education. He will hold the post for three years. He had earlier served as the Joint Controller of Examinations in the university.


