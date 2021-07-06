Annamalai University has appointed R. Singaravel as the new Director of Distance Education. He will hold the post for three years. He had earlier served as the Joint Controller of Examinations in the university.
New Director of Distance Education appointed at Annamalai University
Special Correspondent
CUDDALORE ,
July 06, 2021 23:57 IST
Special Correspondent
CUDDALORE ,
July 06, 2021 23:57 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 11:58:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-director-of-distance-education-appointed-at-annamalai-university/article35180672.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story