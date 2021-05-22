N. Anandavalli took charge as Director of CSIR-SERC in Taramani on Friday. Having graduated from the University of Madras in 1991 with a University first rank and won The Rao Bahadur S. Subbarayachariyar Gold Medal, she joined CSIR-SERC as scientist in 1998. A doctorate holder from Anna University, Ms. Anandavalli’s research interests include blast response behaviour of structures, computational methods, sustainable materials and multi-scale modelling of composite materials. She has also been on the Senate of the Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli for a period of three years since August 2019.
New director for CSIR-SERC
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 22, 2021 16:04 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
May 22, 2021 16:04 IST
