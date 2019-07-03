New DIG for Vellore

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram, N. Kamini, has taken charge as DIG-Vellore range on Tuesday. She succeeded V. Vanitha, who has been promoted and posted as Inspector General of Police-Railways.

Maintaining law order in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts would be her priority, Ms. Kamini said after assuming charge. Since she has not served in both theses districts earlier, she sought inputs from both Superintendents of Police.

Ms. Kamini, a gold medallist from Madras University in M.A. Political Science, has served as DSP in Salem and Vriddhachalam and was promoted as Additional SP with Narcotic Intelligence Bureau. She also served as SP with Civil Supplies CID wing and also as Commandant in 13thBattalion, Chennai.

Ms. Kamini was awarded Chief Minister’s medal in 2017. She bagged the prestigious President’s Police Medal earlier this year for her meritorious service.