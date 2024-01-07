New DIG for Vellore range

January 07, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - VELLORE

Saroj Kumar Thakur was promoted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Vellore range, on Sunday.

According to a press release, Mr. Thakur will succeed M.S. Muthusamy, who was promoted as Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and Additional Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery, Vandalur, near Chennai.

Mr. Thakur was the Superintendent of Police of Krishnagiri since March 2022. Before that, he served as Namakkal Superintendent of Police. He also held posts in cyber crime and vigilance wings, the release said.