New Dean for CEG

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 23:07 IST

L. Suganthi, professor and chairperson of Faculty of Management Studies, College of Engineering (CEG), Guindy campus, has been appointed Dean.

S. Iniyan, the former Dean, retired on May 31.

She is the senior-most professor in the university and only second woman to be made the Dean.

The first woman to occupy the post was T.V. Geetha, who was the Dean from June 2017 to May 2020, when she retired.