New dam at Mullaperiyar: Stalin objects to Centre considering Kerala’s proposal for EIA

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, conveying the Tamil Nadu government’s objection to the Centre considering Kerala’s proposal to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for constructing a new dam at Mullaperiyar, which he said was in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

In the letter, the Chief Minister said various expert panels had repeatedly found the existing dam to be safe, and the Supreme Court had ruled in this regard too on February 27, 2006, and May 7, 2014. Later, in 2018, when Kerala attempted to get an approval for terms of reference to carry out an EIA for its proposal to build a new dam, Tamil Nadu took up the issue, resulting in the Supreme Court ruling that any such step would require the court’s permission.

Hence, the Kerala’s Irrigation Design and Research Board taking up the EIA to build a new dam now, and the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) considering its request to take up the study would be in contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders, Mr. Stalin said.

He further said the Tamil Nadu government’s objections had been communicated by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department to the Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forest, and members of the EAC, and stressed that the Tamil Nadu government would take legal action, including filing of contempt petitions, if the stakeholders failed to adhere to the previous orders of the Supreme Court.

He urged Mr. Yadav to instruct the officials concerned and the EAC’s member-secretary to drop the agenda item on the proposed EIA for the new dam during the EAC meeting, scheduled for May 28, 2024, and not to take up such a proposal from Kerala in the future.

