ADVERTISEMENT

New dam at Mullaperiyar: Stalin objects to Centre considering Kerala’s proposal for EIA

Published - May 25, 2024 12:44 am IST - Chennai

The Centre considering Kerala’s proposal for an EIA to build a new dam violates the Supreme Court’s orders, Stalin tells Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, conveying the Tamil Nadu government’s objection to the Centre considering Kerala’s proposal to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for constructing a new dam at Mullaperiyar, which he said was in violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, the Chief Minister said various expert panels had repeatedly found the existing dam to be safe, and the Supreme Court had ruled in this regard too on February 27, 2006, and May 7, 2014. Later, in 2018, when Kerala attempted to get an approval for terms of reference to carry out an EIA for its proposal to build a new dam, Tamil Nadu took up the issue, resulting in the Supreme Court ruling that any such step would require the court’s permission.

Hence, the Kerala’s Irrigation Design and Research Board taking up the EIA to build a new dam now, and the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) considering its request to take up the study would be in contempt of the Supreme Court’s orders, Mr. Stalin said.

He further said the Tamil Nadu government’s objections had been communicated by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department to the Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forest, and members of the EAC, and stressed that the Tamil Nadu government would take legal action, including filing of contempt petitions, if the stakeholders failed to adhere to the previous orders of the Supreme Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged Mr. Yadav to instruct the officials concerned and the EAC’s member-secretary to drop the agenda item on the proposed EIA for the new dam during the EAC meeting, scheduled for May 28, 2024, and not to take up such a proposal from Kerala in the future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US