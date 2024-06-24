ADVERTISEMENT

New criminal laws made for, and by, the people of Bharat, says Governor Ravi

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:35 am IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, will be replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973, with the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the valedictory of the one-day conference on India’s criminal justice reforms held at the Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai campus, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

 

The new criminal laws, which will come into force from July 1, were made for, and by, the people of Bharat; and not by colonisers, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

At the valedictory function of the one-day conference on India’s criminal justice reforms held at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai campus, on Sunday, Mr. Ravi said the existing IPC, CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act had to be replaced as they were not made by the Indian Parliament or the people of India. “We deserve to have laws created by our people. These three laws are examples of our jurisprudence,” he said, adding that “India is a union of States”. The Constitution termed it a union of States and not a federation, he pointed out.

Mr. Ravi said the country has a rich heritage of jurisprudence. Even Tirukkural is a book of jurisprudence, he said. Though there may be teething problems in implementing the new laws, there is a need to come up with our own jurisprudence, he added.

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) and former Kerala Governor P. Sathasivan, who traced the journey of the three laws, said judges, lawyers, the police, and students would require much training before they can get a hold of the new laws. The former CJI briefly delved into the various aspects of each of the three new laws, and called for training the police personnel in the new areas. He appealed to the Union Law Ministry officials to take note of the various complaints and suggestions made and bring them to the Ministry’s knowledge for rectification.

N.S. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, who gave a brief introduction to the three new laws, suggested that they may be given English names for ease of pronunciation. Justice Sathasivam seconded this suggestion.

