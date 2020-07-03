New COVID-19 facility will be ready in two days: Health Minister

CHENNAI

03 July 2020 13:34 IST

The National Institute of Ageing, Guindy, will have 750 beds

The National Institute of Ageing, Guindy, is getting ready with 750 beds for COVID-19 patients and the Chief Minister will inaugurate the facility in two days, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said. The institute, located on the campus of King Institute of Preventive Medicine, will be fully equipped with CT scan, ultra sonogram and digital X-rays, both static and mobile units, he told reporters on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayabaskar added that doctors and staff nurses were appointed to manage the facility, while work to install an oxygen tank was in progress. Simultaneously, a 500-bed facility for people who test positive for COVID-19 is getting ready at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine (GHTM), Tambaram. The Minister, along with Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, visited the hospital.

More facilities

“Infrastructure facilities are being increased in Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu. A total of 2,827 beds have been readied in Chengalpattu district. A COVID-19 triage centre has been set up at Tambaram so that people need not travel to Chennai or Chengalpattu for screening,” Mr. Vijayabaskar said.

Chennai already has 11 COVID-19 screening centres. “We have arranged for 500 beds at GHTM. Of this, 300 beds have oxygen lines. Doctors and nurses have been posted and screening facilities like taking blood test, ECG, X-ray to detect lung involvement are available.

“Doctors will assess the patients and decide according to the severity of cases. If there are moderate symptoms, patients will be admitted to the facility and if severe, they will be shifted to Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital,” he said. He said that orders were issued to procure 10 lakh more RT-PCR testing kits for the State through the TN Medical Services Corporation.