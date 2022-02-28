New COVID-19 cases below 100 in city after three months

Chennai district records no death; 13,286 hospital beds are vacant

Of the 8,055 beds with oxygen supply in Chennai district, 7,854 are vacant as on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

After showing sharp increase in the number of new infections daily for several weeks, Chennai district recorded a drop with 96 new cases being reported in a day on Monday.

Ever since the Health Department began issuing district-wise infection data in May 2020, Chennai appeared to have been in the red, always recording significantly higher number of infections compared to other districts.

There was no reprieve for the capital district after the first wave but between the second and the third wave the number of cases ebbed and fell to 96 for a day in November. It continued to hover around 99 for some days before climbing drastically during the third wave.

On Monday, no deaths were recorded. At the same time, 238 persons were discharged. As many as 1,372 persons are under treatment in the district.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, 7,49,946 persons have been infected by SARS CoV-2 till date and 7,39,512 persons had been discharged. So far, 9,062 deaths have been recorded.

Of the 8,055 beds with oxygen supply in Chennai district, 7,854 are vacant. Of the 3,593 ordinary beds, 3,508 are vacant. Simiarly, 1,924 out of 1,991 ICU beds are vacant. In the district, 13,286 beds are vacant, the release added.