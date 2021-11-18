New contractor to complete Metro work

The new contractor has to complete the unfinished work

CHENNAI

18 November 2021 01:00 IST

20% of the structural and plumbing work in Phase I extension incomplete

Metro Rail’s phase I extension project in north Chennai was inaugurated in February this year but some construction work is incomplete.

Sources said one of the major reasons for seepage of rainwater in some stations during monsoon was because of the incomplete construction work.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) will rope in a new contractor to finish the remaining work in six elevated stations and two underground stations of this 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar, which was built at a cost of ₹3,770 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

Nearly 20% of the structural, architectural and plumbing work had to be completed and they had once again floated tenders looking out for a firm. Some of the contractors in this project were grappling with funds crunch and inadequate manpower and had claimed that they would not be able to finish the work, the officials said.

“So, we have reduced the scope of the work in the contracts issued to them. This means, the payment given to them will be far less than the actual amount to be transferred. It would be used for paying the new contractor to finish the job,” an official said.

The new firm would have to carry out various tasks, including covering the roof of entry-exit points in elevated stations, closure of staircase, escalator sides, waterproofing for roofs, terraces, toilets, floor slabs and other necessary locations.