New Commissioners for five Municipal Corporations

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders posting new Commissioners for Corporations of Avadi, Cuddalore, Hosur, Salem and Tirunelveli. A. Sivagnanam would assume office as Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

S. Kandasamy would assume office as the Commissioner of Corporation of Avadi and Ranjeet Singh would take over as Commissioner of Corporation of Salem. N.O. Sukhaputra is set to assume office as Commissioner of Corporation of Tirunelveli.

H.S. Srikanth is set to assume office as Commissioner of Corporation of Hosur and S. Anu would take over as Commissioner of Corporation of Cuddalore and Hanish Chhabra would take over as Managing Director of New Tiruppur Area Development Corporation Limited.

Kavitha Ramu was posted as Director of Museums and K. Karpagam was posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

While S. Sheik Abdul Rahaman as Joint Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Durga Moorthi was posted as Joint Commissioner (Admin.), Commercial Taxes.

R. Ambalavanan posted as Director, Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute and H. Krishnanunni was posted as Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts. R. Sadheesh would take over as Additional Collector (Development)/ Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency, Erode.

K. Vivekanandan would assume office as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. S. Amitha Jothi would take over as Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited.