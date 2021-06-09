New Commissioners for 5 Corporations

CHENNAI

09 June 2021 23:36 IST

Narnaware Manish Shankarrao named Deputy Commissioner (Health) in GCC

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued orders appointing new Commissioners for the Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur Corporations. IAS officers Raja Gopal Sunkara, K.P. Karthikeyan, T. Christuraj, B. Vishnu Chandran and Kranti Kumar Pati will be appointed to these posts.

As per a government order issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, M.S. Prasanth and Narnaware Manish Shankarrao will be posted as Deputy Commissioner (Works) and Deputy Commissioner (Health) respectively in the Greater Chennai Corporation. D. Sneha will be posted as Deputy Commissioner (Education).

Vandana Garg will be posted as Executive Director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, and S. Anu the Deputy Secretary to the Government (Protocol). Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar was named Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Cuddalore, and Ranjeet Singh was posted as Additional Collector (Revenue) in Cuddalore.

S. Saravanan was transferred and posted as Additional Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, while H.S. Srikanth was transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Thanjavur. R. Vaithinathan was named Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, in Dharmapuri.

M. Prathap, C. Dinesh Kumar and V. Saravanan were named Additional Collector (Development)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, in Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul and Thoothukudi respectively. S. Sheik Abdul Rahaman, Pratik Tayal and K.J. Praveen Kumar were posted as Additional Collector (Develop- ment)/Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, in Salem, Erode and Ramanathapuram respectively. N.O. Sukhaputra was named Additional Collector (Revenue), Thanjavur, and K. Elambahavath the Joint Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. Simranjeet Singh Kahlon will be Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of GCC. J.E. Padmaja will be posted as Managing Director of SAGOSERVE in Salem.