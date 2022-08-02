New Commissioner for TNSCSEC
IAS officer Dayanand Kataria on Monday assumed office as the Commissioner in the Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission (TNSCSEC). The Commission holds elections for over 2.50 lakh posts in a total of 22,922 cooperative societies across the State.
