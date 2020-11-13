New Collectors posted

CHENNAI

13 November 2020 01:45 IST

Govt. effects reshuffle of IAS officers

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed new Collectors for seven southern districts.

S. Sameeran and V. Vishnu have been posted as Collectors for Tenkasi and Tirunelveli respectively. P. Madhusudhan Reddy has been posted as Sivaganga Collector. Dinesh Oliver Ponraj will be in charge of Ramanathapuram.

Sandeep Nanduri (Thoothukudi Collector) and A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj have been posted in Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet respectively. K. Senthil Raj is Collector for Thoothukudi.

While Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan has been posted as Director of Fisheries, the Ramanathapuram Collector, Veera Raghava Rao, has been transferred and posted as Director of Employment and Training. G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan is the Joint Secretary in Environment and Forests Department.

Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in Health Department. K.S. Kandasamy (Tiruvannamalai Collector) has been posted as Special Officer, Grievance Redressal, e-governance.

Jacintha Lazarus and S. Divyadharshini have been posted as Director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Joint Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation respectively.