Tamil Nadu

New Collectors posted

In a reshuffle of IAS officers, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed new Collectors for seven southern districts.

S. Sameeran and V. Vishnu have been posted as Collectors for Tenkasi and Tirunelveli respectively. P. Madhusudhan Reddy has been posted as Sivaganga Collector. Dinesh Oliver Ponraj will be in charge of Ramanathapuram.

Sandeep Nanduri (Thoothukudi Collector) and A.R. Gladstone Pushparaj have been posted in Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet respectively. K. Senthil Raj is Collector for Thoothukudi.

While Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan has been posted as Director of Fisheries, the Ramanathapuram Collector, Veera Raghava Rao, has been transferred and posted as Director of Employment and Training. G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan is the Joint Secretary in Environment and Forests Department.

Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has been transferred and posted as Joint Secretary in Health Department. K.S. Kandasamy (Tiruvannamalai Collector) has been posted as Special Officer, Grievance Redressal, e-governance.

Jacintha Lazarus and S. Divyadharshini have been posted as Director of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils and Joint Commissioner (Health), Greater Chennai Corporation respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 1:48:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-collectors-posted/article33088628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY