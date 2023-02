February 04, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin toured Ranipet and Tirupattur, the State government on Friday replaced the Collectors in the two districts.

While S. Valarmathi would replace S. Baskara Pandian as Ranipet Collector, the latter would replace Amar Kushawha as Tirupathur Collector, according to a G.O. issued by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu.

Mr. Kushawha would replace Ms. Valarmathi as Director of Social Defence.