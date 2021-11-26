New Collector for the Nilgiris

CHENNAI

26 November 2021

The Tamil Nadu Government on Thursday named IAS officer S.P. Amrith as the Collector of the Nilgiris district.

The post was additionally held by DRO Keerthy Priyadarshini.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had last week allowed the Tamil Nadu Government to transfer J. Innocent Divya from her posting as Collector of the Nilgiris as per her request.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had barred the State government from transferring her without the court's permission in the case related to elephant corridor in the Sigur plateau in the Nilgiris.