New Collector assumes charge in Sivaganga

P. Madhusudhan Reddy, who assumed charge on Saturday, has previously served as Deputy Commissioner, (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation

P. Madhusudhan Reddy has assumed charge as the Collector of Sivaganga district here on Saturday.

Prior to the new posting, he had served as Deputy Commissioner, (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation, Joint Commissioner Land Reforms, Sub-Collector, Dindigul and Perambalur districts and AC (training) Vellore district.

A 2011 batch IAS officer, Mr. Reddy took over from J. Jayakanthan, who has been posted as Director, Fisheries and Managing Director TN Fisheries Corporation, Chennai.

In a brief interaction with media persons, the new Collector said that he would accord priority to development work, COVID-19 management and ensure that the State government’s welfare assistance reached the needy in the district.

After holding a meeting with officials, he visited the isolation ward at the government medical college hospital and inquired with the doctors about the number of active cases among other things, a press release said.

On Sunday, the Collector visited Tirupuvanam in the district and consoled the family members of P. Krishnamurthy, attached with the TN Fire & Rescue Services Department. While he was fighting a fire accident in Madurai, he died. The Collector paid homage by laying a wreath. He was accompanied by District Revenue Officer K. Latha, Project Director S. Vadivel, MLA S. Nagarajan and others.