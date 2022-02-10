New CII office-bearers appointed

A.P.J. Jaisinh Vaerkar has been appointed as chairman of CII Madurai Zone for 2022-23. According to a press release, Mr. Vaerkar has been involved with the spice industry for 25 years. P.G.S. Dinesh Davidson has been appointed as vice-chairman. A State government-certified boiler operating engineer, Mr. Davidson is the assistant vice-president (operations) with J.K. Fenner India Limited, Madurai.