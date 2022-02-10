Tamil Nadu

New CII office-bearers appointed

A.P.J. Jaisinh Vaerkar has been appointed as chairman of CII Madurai Zone for 2022-23. According to a press release, Mr. Vaerkar has been involved with the spice industry for 25 years. P.G.S. Dinesh Davidson has been appointed as vice-chairman. A State government-certified boiler operating engineer, Mr. Davidson is the assistant vice-president (operations) with J.K. Fenner India Limited, Madurai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 7:48:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/new-cii-office-bearers-appointed-madurai-zone/article38408416.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY