New Chief Secretary, DGP assume office

K. Shanmugam assumed charge as Chief Secretary on Sunday, following the superannuation of the incumbent, Girija Vaidyanathan. He is expected to remain in office till his superannuation in July next year.

The 1985-batch officer had been the Secretary in the Finance Department since 2010.

J.K. Tripathy assumed charge as the new Director General of Police and head of the police force on Sunday. Thanking the government for giving him the opportunity, he said he would strive to maintain law and order and reduce crime in the State.

He succeeds DGP T.K .Rajendran, who demitted office after 35 years of service in the force.

Ms. Girija Vaidyanathan and Mr. Rajendran called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his camp office on Greenways Road on Sunday, their last day of service.