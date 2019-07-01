New Chief Secretary, DGP assume office

K. Shanmugam assumed charge as Chief Secretary on Sunday, following the superannuation of the incumbent, Girija Vaidyanathan. He is expected to remain in office till his superannuation in July next year.
The 1985-batch officer had been the Secretary in the Finance Department since 2010.
J.K. Tripathy assumed charge as the new Director General of Police and head of the police force on Sunday. Thanking the government for giving him the opportunity, he said he would strive to maintain law and order and reduce crime in the State.
He succeeds DGP T.K .Rajendran, who demitted office after 35 years of service in the force.
Ms. Girija Vaidyanathan and Mr. Rajendran called on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his camp office on Greenways Road on Sunday, their last day of service.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor