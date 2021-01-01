New Chief Justice for Madras HC

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday said President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice Sanjib Banerjee, the senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court from the date he assumes charge of his office.
He would be succeeding Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, who retired from service on Thursday. Born on November 2, 1961, Justice Banerjee obtained a bachelor’s degree with honours in economics in 1983, before completing his law degree in 1986-87.
He was enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and practised primarily at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.
He has appeared before the High Courts in Delhi, Bombay, Allahabad, Patna, Jharkhand, Gauhati, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.
His practice was spread over civil, company, arbitration and constitutional law, though he specialised in corporate and intellectual property law. He was elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006, and was now the seniormost puisne judge there.
