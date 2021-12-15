New Chief IT Commissioner takes charge for TN, Puducherry

Geetha Ravichandran, an IRS officer of the 1987 batch, has taken over as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Region with immediate effect.

After undergoing training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Nagpur she served in various parts of the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bangalore. During her career of 34 years, she held key assignments in the Department including assessment, central assessment, tribunal representation, TDS, investigation, central charge and international taxation.