New chief for ASSOCHAM T.N. State Development Council

Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, has been appointed as Chairman of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Tamil Nadu State Development Council for 2024-25. Supporting him as Co-Chairs are Gopal Mahadevan, Director-Strategic Finance and M&A, Ashok Leyland; Aiyappan Ramamurthi, Services Director at Siemens Digital Industries Software; and Er. K. Mariappan, Managing Director of Steel Cluster Services Salem (Pvt.) Ltd.

“ASSOCHAM Tamil Nadu [State] Development Council can play a crucial role in bridging the skill gap in the State’s industries, empowering the youth with job-ready skills, and supporting the success of the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship scheme, the Nan Mudhalvan. This council will serve as a bridge to unlocking immense growth potential for the State’s industries,” Mr. Selvaraj said.

He further said: “We will actively engage with the government to create a business environment that fosters industrial growth, and attracts investments. Through focused initiatives and industry collaboration, we can ensure that Tamil Nadu reaches greater heights of economic prosperity...”

