New Chairperson named for Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women

A.S. Kumari has been named the Chairperson of the recently reconstituted Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women. The panel has seven new members.

They are: Malathi Narayanasamy (Uthangarai, Krishnagiri district), P. Geetha Natarajan (Nambiyur taluk, Erode district), P. Seethapathy (Tindivanam taluk, Villupuram district), M.S.K. Bhavani Rajenthiran (Ramanathapuram) and R. Rani, (K.K. Nagar, Tiruchi district) and legislators K. Sivagama Sundari (Krishnarayapuram) and M. Varalakshmi (Chengalpattu).

The Chairperson and members of the Commission would hold office for a period of three years. There is no change in the official members of the Commission.

The tenure of two legislators, nominated by the State government to the panel, would cease if they stop being Members of the Legislative Assembly or on completion of the tenure for three years, whichever applies first.

“The honorarium and allowances, and other terms and conditions of services of the Chairperson and the members shall be as per the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (Honorarium, Allowances and Conditions of Service of Chairperson and Members) Rules, 2013,” the notification said.