COVID-19 case count remains above 2,000

Chennai reports 833 fresh cases; number of active cases in State rises to 13,070; 11 patients die

The daily tally of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu remained above 2,000, with 2,194 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the highest since the first week of November last. The State’s tally now stands at 8,79,473.

The State reported 11 new deaths, while 1,270 people recovered from the disease. The toll rose to 12,670 and the number of recovered patients was 8,53,733. The number of active cases stood at 13,070.

Chennai tops table

As has been the trend, Chennai reported the highest number of 833 fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu (188), Coimbatore (180), Tiruvallur (117), and Thanjavur (108).

These five were the districts to report more than 100 cases, and together they accounted for 65% of the fresh cases in the State.

Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported more than 50 cases each. Perambalur had just one new case.

Among those who tested positive were three who returned from Bangladesh and nine who returned from other States.

Deaths were reported in seven districts, with Chennai reporting the highest of four. Tiruvallur reported two deaths, while Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Tiruvarur, Tirupathur, and Kanniyakumari reported one death each.

Ten of the eleven people who died had co-morbidities, according to the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department. A 44-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on March 19 after he tested positive a day before. He died a week later on Friday and did not have any co-morbidity.

Nine of the remaining 10 deceased were aged above 60, of whom three were women. The other person was a 50-year-old man from Tiruppur.

On Sunday, 84,927 people were tested. The number of persons tested gradually increased, and the test positivity rate rose to 2.58%.