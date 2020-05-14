Tamil Nadu

New case exposed to Koyambedu

The COVID-19 patient from Arumbarthapuram had exposure to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, health officials said.

The person, employed in the factory of a private company, had not initially revealed this during evaluation at the IGMCRI, officials said.

The patient in Karaikal government hospital had tested negative for COVID-19 and would be subjected to repeat tests before being discharged, Prashant Kumar Panda, Health Secretary said.

At present, there are three patients in IGMCRI, one in Karaikal and five patients from Tamil Nadu at Jipmer.

The fact that 4,832 of the 4,919 samples, including from surveillance testing and random sampling, had tested negative indicated that there was no community spread, Mr. Panda said.

Meanwhile, the health sector is being geared to meet the challenge after May 17 when more curbs would be eased and Puducherrians in other States would return to the city, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health said.

