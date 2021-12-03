New bus services introduced in Ranipet

Students and farmers from villages to benefit from services on 18 new routes

Commuters from interior farming villages in Ranipet district can now travel on 18 new routes as bus services connecting Chennai and Bengaluru with Arcot, Arakkonam and Ranipet were introduced on Friday.

Accompanied by Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board R. Gandhi flagged off the bus services on new routes bringing relief to hundreds of commuters in villages in the district. Of the 18 new routes, bus services on 10 routes will ply within the district and neighbouring Vellore, covering areas such as Arcot, Arakkonam, Thimiri and Adukkamparai (Vellore). “The objective of the new bus services is to ensure that students and other commuters, mainly farmers, got access to these towns from their villages,” said S. Nataraj, General Manager, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Vellore Region).

Among the three taluks, Arcot got 11 new bus routes, mostly connecting villages with the Arcot town and Vellore. Buses in these new routes will be operated on all days, including Sundays.

New bus routes to neighbouring cities like Chennai and Bengaluru were also introduced.

Ranipet Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepa Sathyan, Arcot MLA J.L Eeswarappan, S. Nataraj, general manager, TNSTC (Vellore region), K. Ponnupandi, deputy GM, TNSTC (Vellore region), elected representatives and residents participated.