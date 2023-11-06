ADVERTISEMENT

New arrivals to enthral visitors at Amirthi Park in Vellore

November 06, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Officials releasing a mugger crocodile at the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two mugger crocodiles, three star tortoise and four rat snakes have been brought in by road from the defunct VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore to the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore.

A team of forest officials led by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore, inspected the new arrivals at the zoo. “Special care has been taken in the transportation of the species. Visitors are allowed to see them,” said S. Gunasekaran, Forest Range Officer (Amirthi zoo). 

Amirthi Zoo, spanning 25 hectares on the northern part of Jawadhu Hills, was founded in 1967. The zoo is encompassed of two RFs, Thellai RF and Puthur RF, waterfalls, birds, snakes, porcupines, crocodiles, and star tortoises. Spotted deer formed the majority of species in the zoo with their count shooting up to 130.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, the zoo officials have been working on bringing a variety of wild species from other zoos in the State to attract more tourists. Forest officials said the Amirthi Zoological Park, which has been classified as a mini-zoo, can accommodate only herbivores as per the norms of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Also, the zoo is restricted to bringing or exchanging wild species only from other zoos, and not from the forests or the wild.

The zoo registers a footfall of over 400 visitors every day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US