HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New arrivals to enthral visitors at Amirthi Park in Vellore

November 06, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Officials releasing a mugger crocodile at the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore.

Officials releasing a mugger crocodile at the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two mugger crocodiles, three star tortoise and four rat snakes have been brought in by road from the defunct VOC Park Zoo in Coimbatore to the Amirthi Zoological Park in Vellore.

A team of forest officials led by S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore, inspected the new arrivals at the zoo. “Special care has been taken in the transportation of the species. Visitors are allowed to see them,” said S. Gunasekaran, Forest Range Officer (Amirthi zoo). 

Amirthi Zoo, spanning 25 hectares on the northern part of Jawadhu Hills, was founded in 1967. The zoo is encompassed of two RFs, Thellai RF and Puthur RF, waterfalls, birds, snakes, porcupines, crocodiles, and star tortoises. Spotted deer formed the majority of species in the zoo with their count shooting up to 130.

At present, the zoo officials have been working on bringing a variety of wild species from other zoos in the State to attract more tourists. Forest officials said the Amirthi Zoological Park, which has been classified as a mini-zoo, can accommodate only herbivores as per the norms of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). Also, the zoo is restricted to bringing or exchanging wild species only from other zoos, and not from the forests or the wild.

The zoo registers a footfall of over 400 visitors every day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.