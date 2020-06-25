New AGM for Southern Railway

CHENNAI

25 June 2020 01:02 IST

B.G Mallaya, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), presently working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, has been posted as Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai. He had earlier served in different capacities in South Central Railway and other zones, sources in the Southern Railway said.

Advertising

Advertising