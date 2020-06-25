Tamil Nadu

New AGM for Southern Railway

B.G Mallaya, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), presently working as Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, South Western Railway, Hubballi, has been posted as Additional General Manager, Southern Railway, Chennai. He had earlier served in different capacities in South Central Railway and other zones, sources in the Southern Railway said.

