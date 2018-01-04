New ADC to Governor

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday effected a few transfers and posting of senior police officials. Dr. M. Durai, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, has been posted as SP/aide-de-camp to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing Praveen Kumar Abhinapu. Mr. Abhinapu has been posted as SP, Crime Branch, CID-II.
Mr. Abhinapu replaces Dr. N. Shreenatha, SP, who has been posted as SP, Kanniyakumari district, in place of Mr. Durai, a press release from the State government said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor