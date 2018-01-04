New ADC to Governor

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday effected a few transfers and posting of senior police officials. Dr. M. Durai, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, has been posted as SP/aide-de-camp to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, replacing Praveen Kumar Abhinapu. Mr. Abhinapu has been posted as SP, Crime Branch, CID-II.

Mr. Abhinapu replaces Dr. N. Shreenatha, SP, who has been posted as SP, Kanniyakumari district, in place of Mr. Durai, a press release from the State government said.