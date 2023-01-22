ADVERTISEMENT

NET syllabus may be taken for faculty recruitment exam: DCE 

January 22, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a circular, M. Eswaramurthy, the Director of Collegiate Education, said the NET syllabus might be taken as the basis for the exam.

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has drafted a list of faculty from aided and government colleges to finalise the syllabus for the test for faculty recruitment for government arts and science colleges.

In a circular, M. Eswaramurthy, the Director of Collegiate Education, said the NET syllabus might be taken as the basis for the exam. If the NET syllabus was unavailable for a subject, the SET syllabus might be taken. For subjects having neither of the syllabus, the university syllabus might be taken.

The PG syllabus of a subject would be used. The work would be conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

CONNECT WITH US