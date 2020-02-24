Nepal Embassy officials visit those injured in Salem accident

Officials of the Embassy of Nepal interacting with those who were injured in the accident. E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Victims’ bodies to be sent to Bengaluru and airlifted from there

Senior officials from the Embassy of Nepal and members of the Migrant Nepalese Association India on Sunday visited the Nepal nationals undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital following a road accident.

Babu Ram Sigdyal, Second Secretary at the Embassy of Nepal, visited the injured and enquired with the doctors about their condition. He also interacted with the patients.

According to officials, seven persons from Nepal are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Mr. Sigdyal said priority had been accorded to the transportation of the bodies of those who died in the accident, and arrangements had been made for airlifting the bodies kept at the hospital. Tika Poudel from the Migrant Nepalese Association India, who accompanied the Second Secretary, said the bodies of the deceased would be transported to the Bengaluru Airport by road and airlifted from there.

During the early hours of February 20, a private omni bus that was heading towards Kerala from Bengaluru crashed into a mini bus carrying 34 pilgrims from Nepal on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. Eight persons died in the accident.