NEP will push up dropout rate: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that the National Education Policy (NEP) would result in students dropping out of schools, preventing them from pursuing higher education.
Addressing a seminar organised by his party, Mr. Stalin rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s argument that the NEP had taken into consideration the future of the students of the country and that it would pave the way for education for all.
“The Prime Minister says that education will be improved. But on the contrary, the NEP will force students towards industries in search of jobs,” said Mr. Stalin during the seminar attended by party MP Kanimozhi, educationist Vasanthi Devi and others.
Reacting to Mr. Modi’s claim that students would be able to think in their mother tongue, he said that students would be guided to think in Hindi and Sanskrit and their mother tongue would be neglected.
Mr. Stalin said the NEP would ensure that only a section of the society gets educated and would destroy villages in the country. “The poor will remain poor and the power of the youth will be wasted,” he said, and called upon other political parties to oppose the NEP.
He said that the ruling AIADMK, bearing the name of Anna, should not remain silent now. “Oppose the NEP. Otherwise, it will bring shame to the name of Anna. Do not betray the interests of the students of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath