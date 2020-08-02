NEP will push up dropout rate: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that the National Education Policy (NEP) would result in students dropping out of schools, preventing them from pursuing higher education.

Addressing a seminar organised by his party, Mr. Stalin rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s argument that the NEP had taken into consideration the future of the students of the country and that it would pave the way for education for all.

“The Prime Minister says that education will be improved. But on the contrary, the NEP will force students towards industries in search of jobs,” said Mr. Stalin during the seminar attended by party MP Kanimozhi, educationist Vasanthi Devi and others.

Reacting to Mr. Modi’s claim that students would be able to think in their mother tongue, he said that students would be guided to think in Hindi and Sanskrit and their mother tongue would be neglected.

Mr. Stalin said the NEP would ensure that only a section of the society gets educated and would destroy villages in the country. “The poor will remain poor and the power of the youth will be wasted,” he said, and called upon other political parties to oppose the NEP.

He said that the ruling AIADMK, bearing the name of Anna, should not remain silent now. “Oppose the NEP. Otherwise, it will bring shame to the name of Anna. Do not betray the interests of the students of Tamil Nadu,” he said.