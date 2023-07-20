NEP is a comprehensive policy aimed at making the country a developed nation by 2047, says Governor

July 20, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

A month after he chaired a meeting of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of government-run universities at Udhagamandalam, Governor R.N. Ravi chaired a meeting of V-Cs of private universities at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday to review “the status of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).”

V-Cs of about 20 private universities and higher educational institutions took part in the meeting.

The Governor said the NEP was a comprehensive, revolutionary and transformative policy, with a holistic approach to higher education that would help in full realisation of the talent and potentials of the youth and thus help India become a fully developed nation by the year 2047.

“Students should be provided with latest technological skills and knowledge to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.” It would boost their confidence, a Raj Bhavan release quoted the Governor as saying.

The V-Cs made a detailed presentation on the implementation of various aspects of the NEP. The Governor “expressed satisfaction and happiness” over the progress made by the private universities.

The Governor said Tamil Nadu was fairly ahead in development and growth in industrial sector and skill development of human resource in the State should be a priority. He stressed on the need for active collaboration between academicians and industries. “The gap between the academic knowledge and needed industrial skills should be bridged to alleviate unemployment and its challenges,” he said.

Mr. Ravi advised the academicians to devote their resources to translate textbooks on technical subjects into Tamil, which would improve the enrolment ratio. “Promotion of regional languages, including Tamil, has been the focus of the NEP.” He advised the V-Cs to identify unsung freedom fighters and encourage research on their life and works by willing students.