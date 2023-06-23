NEP 2020 is revolutionary and transformative, says Governor R.N. Ravi

June 23, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Education Policy 2020 is revolutionary and transformative, the first policy that seeks to educate Indians and fulfil their aspirations, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

“The first two education policies were improvement and formatory in nature the academic curriculum, the education system we inherited from the colonial rule, we believed that perhaps that was most suited to the country. The essential core remains what we inherited. This policy is revolutionary, this is transformative,” he said at the valedictory of a two-day national conference on ‘Implementation of NEP 2020 in higher education institutions: challenges and strategies’ held in Guru Nanak College here.

He urged the participants to imbibe the spirit of the NEP and implement it to build a self-reliant country.

He recalled that during his childhood in his village before the monsoon set at least male member from each family in the village, armed with crowbar and spade, would desilt the distributory canal that took waters to the field. “We didn’t look to government to come and remove it. I participated in it. This was community power. This was society’s power. But in the same village today I find that people write petitions to send to the minister or bureaucrats,” he rued.

An appropriate education is one that meets the needs and demands of time so that youngsters can realise their potential and fulfil it, he said.

M. Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, said the university had implemented the NEP 2020 by introducing multidisciplinary programmes and the Academic Bank of Credits.

Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary of Guru Nanak Educational Society, that runs the college, gave a brief history of the formation of the college 52 years ago and its achievements.

