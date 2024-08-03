GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nemetschek India, ICT Academy sign MoU to leverage digital transformation

Published - August 03, 2024 12:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nemetschek India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy, Chennai, to enhance digital transformation in education through advanced technology and training programmes.

The collaboration would provide Nemetschek access to over 1,000 member engineering colleges of ICT Academy, according to a statement. The MoU was signed in the presence of Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services.

The MoU outlines a strategic partnership focusing on upskilling students and professionals, preparing them for the evolving demands of the industry. This will leverage Nemetschek’s novel software solutions and ICT Academy’s expertise in technology education to create a comprehensive learning ecosystem. Nirmalya Chatterjee, Country VP, Nemetschek Group - Indian Subcontinent of Nemetschek India, said, “By integrating our innovative software solutions into ICT Academy’s curriculum, we aim to equip the next generation with the necessary skills to excel in the digital economy.”

The collaboration will also include the development of joint workshops, seminars, and certification initiatives designed to provide hands-on experience with Nemetschek’s software tools.

