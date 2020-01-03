‘Nellai’ Kannan remanded in judicial custody till January 13

Tamil orator ‘Nellai’ Kannan, who was arrested in Perambalur on Monday night for his alleged ‘hate speech’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a public meeting at Melapalayam here recently, was remanded in judicial custody till January 13. He was taken to Salem Central Prison.

A bail application has been filed on his behalf, which may come up for hearing on Friday, his advocates said.

After a case was registered against Mr. Kannan in connection with his alleged speech in a public meeting organised by the Social Democratic Party of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday. Mr. Kannan was detained at a hotel near Perambalur old bus stand. He was later handed over to Inspector of Police, Melapalayam, Barnabas.

After being brought to Tirunelveli from Perambalur at 5.20 a.m. by the special team, Mr. Kannan was taken to the Tirunelveli City Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Palayamkottai, where he was questioned for about an hour before being taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital at 7.10 a.m.

After completing the mandatory medical examinations at the hospital, he was produced before the judicial magistrate I S. Babu at 12.20 p.m.

As he was remanded in judicial custody, Mr. Kannan was taken to the Palayamkottai Central Prison at 1.50 p.m. Since the prison authorities refused to lodge him in the jail for “administrative reasons,” he was taken to the Salem Central Prison.

Meanwhile, the Melapalayam police who had registered cases against Mr. Kannan under Sections 504, 505 and 505 (2) of Indian Penal Code, also invoked Sections 505 (1) (a), 153 (A) and 506 Part 1 of the IPC.