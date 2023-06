June 29, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The three-day annual summer festival Neithal Kodai Vizha will be held at Silver Beach in Cuddalore from June 30 to July 2. The festival will be inaugurated by Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam, K. Ramachandran, and C.V. Ganesan on Friday at 4.30 p.m. In a release, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said folk dance, music and various cultural programmes would be held as part of the festival. The programmes would go on from 4.30 p.m. to 10 p.m.