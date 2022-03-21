Nehru holds review meeting

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 20:54 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru reviewed the status of work on various water supply and sewerage networks taken up in the State on Monday.

He instructed the officials to expedite the works within the stipulated time. He reviewed the status of the works announced earlier for 2021-22. Officials of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board and the Directorate of Municipal Administration took part in the meeting, said a press release.