Negotiations still on with DMDK, says ruling party

The AIADMK has maintained that it is still holding talks with the DMDK to rope it into the ruling party-led alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and the party’s coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, said, “The talks are going on smoothly. There will be a favourable outcome soon.”

On Tuesday, Fisheries Minister and the AIADMK’s organising secretary, D. Jayakumar, reiterated the point.

Minister’s remarks

When asked about the observations made by Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji against the DMDK in Sivakasi earlier in the day, Mr. Jayakumar said Mr. Bhalaji’s views were ‘personal’ and did not represent the position of the AIADMK. “It’s a case of emotional outburst,” he told The Hindu.

Referring to the reported remark by Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of DMDK founder Vijayakant, that it was his party, with a vote share of 2.5%, that would be the deciding factor in any coalition, Mr. Bhalaji had said it was for “reasons of courtesy” that the AIADMK’s representatives were in contact with the DMDK, and not because the latter had a “huge vote bank”.

It should be noted that it was the AIADMK which ensured that several parties, including the DMDK, got recognition [of the Election Commission], the Minister added.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the composition of the AIADMK-led coalition would be finalised within “a few days”.