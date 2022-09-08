NEET UG 2022 results out, T.N. students get AIR 30 and 43  

1,42,894 candidates registered for the test

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 08, 2022 00:30 IST

Thridev Vinayaka S. from Tamil Nadu has secured an All India rank (AIR) of 30, having scored 705 marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the UG course for 2022. He has a percentile score of 99.9976198.

M. Harini secured an AIR of 43, with 702 marks and a percentile score of 99.9975631.

A total of 1,42,894 candidates had registered and 1,32,167 students had applied to write the test. A total of 67,787 students from the State cleared the test, conducted by the National Testing Agency. The number of candidates who registered to write the test in Tamil increased from 1,017 in 2019 to 31,965 in 2022. Among the top 10 SC candidates is Prathap. A, from Tamil Nadu. He obtained 686 marks and an AIR of 434. A. Subramanian with 615 marks and an AIR of 14,800 is among the top 10 candidates in persons with disabilities category.

