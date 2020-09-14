NEET student forgets Aadhaar, police come to her rescue

The constable also ensured that the girl reached home safely. “I arranged my friend’s car to drop her home. I followed the vehicle till her house,” said Mr.Maheshwaran

CHENNAI

14 September 2020 00:32 IST

Constable hands over the card to the student on time

Mounika and her sister, NEET aspirants, live in Purasawalkam. Mounika was allotted exam centre at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district. So, along with her mother she went to Tiruvallur on Saturday itself. She reached the centre — TGS College — at 11 a.m. on Sunday. All seemed fine for her, but it was not really so — she had forgotten her Aadhaar card at home.

She and her mother Sheela looked perplexed as the exam was set to begin in a couple of hours. Luckily for Mounika help came in the form of policemen.

“We saw the mother and daughter standing perplexed and D. Ramesh, DSP, Gummidipoondi, enquired what had happened. The two told him that they had left the Aadhaar card at home. We thought of taking a print-out, but since they were not using the mobile number registered in the card, it was impossible to get the OTP necessary to log in,” said A.G. Chandrasekharan, sub-inspector, Arambakkam.

Advertising

Advertising

The SI then called police constable S. Maheshwaran attached to Arambakkam police station and asked him to get Mounika’s Aadhaar card.

“Sheela also went with the policeman and handed over Mounika’s card to Maheshwaran. He rode back to Tiruvallur and Sheela took her other daughter’s Aadhaar card and went to the centre where she was waiting to enter the hall,” added Mr. Chandrasekharan.

Mr. Maheshwaran reached Kavarapettai around 1.20 p.m. and gave the document to Mounika.

“When I went to her house, I realised that they were from a poor background and that the girl had studied hard to appear for the exams. The only thing that was in my mind was to reach on time with the Aadhaar card and ensure that the girl writes the exam,” he said.