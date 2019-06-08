NEET should go: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday reiterated his demand for scrapping NEET and to shift education from the concurrent list to the State list as only such a move will enable the inequality that students from poorer and disadvantaged sections face.

In a statement in Chennai, Mr. Stalin said in 2007, the DMK scrapped entrance exams for medical and other courses, and admissions were based only on marks scored in Plus Two. “Due to this, students from poor, disadvantaged sections of society were able to join medical colleges and became doctors. That social justice has been destroyed through NEET,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said before NEET, nearly 25 students from the State Board syllabus in government schools were able to get MBBS admission. “But after NEET, this number has come down to five. From over 50 students of government aided schools before, only three are now able to get admission in medical colleges,” he said.