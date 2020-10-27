NEET reservation bill: DMK MPs seek direction from Amit Shah to TN Governor

CHENNAI

27 October 2020 14:23 IST

DMK MPs on Tuesday sought a direction from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to grant assent without delay to the bill providing 7.5% horizontal reservation for the NEET-qualified State government school students in the undergraduate medical courses.

In separate letters to Mr. Shah, the MPs pointed out that the Governor had been holding the bill, which was passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly 43 days ago. “The DMK has been demanding the scrapping of NEET, which acts as a hindrance to the rural and urban poor students to pursue medical studies and to realise their dream of becoming future doctors,” the MPs said.

They said party president M.K.Stalin had already written a letter to the Governor, urging him to give assent to the bill immediately so that the government school students could avail of the benefit of reservation in this academic year itself.

“But, surprisingly the Governor had replied that he would need another three to four weeks to decide on the bill – after holding back this very important Bill for about 40 days,” they pointed out.

The MPs said since the counselling dates for medical admission (by Medical Counselling Committee) had been announced, any further delay in giving consent to the Bill will be detrimental to the future of government school students.