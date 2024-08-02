GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET-PG candidates from T.N. allotted test centres they had not chosen, association flags issue

Candidates who were already furious about the last-minute cancellation, are facing troubles again - many of them have been allocated centres in distant cities that they had not opted for.

Published - August 02, 2024 03:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has flagged the issue that several candidates from Tamil Nadu have been allotted distant examination centres in Andhra Pradesh, while they had chosen centres in Tamil Nadu. This last minute allocation has made it logistically very difficult - given the lack of availability of train tickets, the high cost of airfare and the centres’ distance from the airport .

NEET-PG 2024 is being conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on August 11. It may be recalled that the exam that was scheduled to be held on June 23 was postponed. Candidates who were already furious about the last-minute cancellation, are facing troubles again - many of them have been allocated centres in distant cities that they had not opted for.

Candidates from Tamil Nadu have been allocated centres in Andhra Pradesh, which is 600 kilometres from Chennai. Doctors attending the examination are distressed due to this last-time hassle. A lot of women, pregnant and lactating mothers, those having toddlers are going to appear for the examination, the association said, requesting Member of Parliament P. Wilson to raise the issue in the Parliament.

One of the candidates, a mother of two including an infant, has been allotted a centre in Rajahmundry, AP. “Last time, it was a centre in Warangal, Telangana. Considering that train tickets were not available and the centre was far away from the Hyderabad airport, I decided against appearing for the exam that was cancelled at the last minute. It was very disappointing especially after preparing for the exam for nearly a year. This time, I sat up for almost the entire day waiting for the online window to open to choose centres and I was hopeful as they provided four city options, three within Tamil Nadu, and fourth being AP as default. I opted for Chennai, Vellore and Tiruvallur, and Tirupati in AP but to my shock, I received a message saying that I have been allotted a centre in Rajahmundry,” she said.

She added that they paid ₹3,500 as exam fee and will have to spend more for transportation. “One way flight fare is about ₹12,500. I am in a dilemma,” she said.

A number of candidates including women have been allotted centres in other parts of AP including Kurnool and Vijayawada; places that they did not opt for. They aired issues of waitlisted train tickets and unaffordable flight fares. In addition, hotel rooms had already been sold out. Another candidate, who has been allotted a centre in Chennai, said that some of his friends were allotted a centre in Kurnool and were wondering how to travel so far. “They are apprehensive about travelling by road that will take about 8.5 hours. Train tickets are also not available,” he said.

A candidate who had raised a query on the NBEMS portal requesting change of test centre after being allotted a centre nearly 600 kms away from Chennai received a reply that no request for change of test city would be entertained.

